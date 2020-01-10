Sen. Adam Ebbin speaks with constituents

State Sen. Adam Ebbin huddles with participants in a legislative forum held Oct. 25, 2016, by the Leadership Center for Excellence.

Two state legislators will host a town-hall meeting on Jan. 25 to hear from Arlington constituents.

State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-30th) and Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) will discuss the 2020 session and take input frm the public at the meeting, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at Walter Reed Community Center.

The community is invited.

