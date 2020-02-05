A proposal by Del. Alfonso Lopez permitting youth to pre-register as voters as early as age 16 has been pushed off for consideration next year.
The measure by Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) would not allow the young people to actually cast ballots until they reach the age of 18, but would direct the Virginia Department of Elections to keep their information on file and automatically register them to vote upon reaching their majority.
A House committee pushed consideration of the measure back to the 2021 session. It was among a wide array of election-related measures being sifted through in both houses of the legislature.
