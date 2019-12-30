2020 could be the year state Sen. Janet Howell wins her bid to provide additional funding for courtroom security.
Howell (D-32nd) has patroned legislation that would double – from $10 to $20 – the amount a locality could assess convicted defendants in criminal and traffic cases to support security upgrades.
The measure has the support of Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid and Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur.
“Courthouse security is expensive,” Arthur told the Sun Gazette. “Many sheriffs/localities have no courthouse security, and this would help them have something.”
(Arlington Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson said he is neutral on the legislation.)
Howell last introduced such a measure in the 2018 session, when was approved on a 30-9 vote in the state Senate and was passed by the House Committee on Courts of Justice on a 16-2 vote. But it was then referred to a subcommittee of the House Committee on Appropriations, where it died on a 5-3 vote.
