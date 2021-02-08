[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
By law, financial-disclosure forms filed by County Board members, top staff and those appointed to Arlington government boards and commissions must be made accessible to the public.
Exactly how accessible remains open to interpretation.
The forms are available for inspection by the public, but at a recent meeting of the county government’s Audit Committee, one member said thought should be given to more transparency.
“Has any consideration been given to post these forms on the Web?” asked John Vihstadt, a former County Board member who now serves as a citizen member of the panel.
The short answer? No final decision has been made.
“The questions of posting the disclosures online is under discussion,” said County Board spokesman Mary Curtius, after an inquiry from the Sun Gazette.
In ordinary times, local residents with inquiring minds can (and do) drop by the County Board office at the Ellen Bozman Government Center and ask to peruse the folder of current financial-disclosure forms. But that office has been off-limits to casual visitors since the onset of the pandemic.
Curtius said residents who want to inspect the materials can send a request to countyboard@arlingtonva.us, and arrangements will be made to send copies of the documentation, or make space available for its inspection.
A recent outside audit of the government’s financial statements turned up nine instances of missing or incomplete financial-disclosure forms.
As Tom Jones might croon, that’s not unusual – many years see late or incomplete documentation. It has become “a déjà vu situation,” Vihstadt said.
But County Board member Christian Dorsey, who serves on the Audit Committee, said the government has transitioned to an automated reporting system that should improve the situation.
“It all worked pretty seamlessly,” Dorsey said of the first year’s effort.
Under the State and Local Government Conflict of Interest Act (Code of Virginia Title 2.2 Chapter 3 for those playing along a home), members of the governing bodies and school boards of all Virginia localities with more than 3,500 residents must file a statement of financial interests no later than Feb. 1 each year. Those in “positions of trust” (top staff members) and members of advisory panels also must file paperwork.
(1) comment
Lots more informative are the County Board members' appointment calendars which show a few dozen favored for-profits, non-profits, and special interests County Board members meet with and make expensive promises and deals with. Costs and consequences vs. benefits? Not topics for discussion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.