Perhaps it’s just stating the obvious, but national Republicans appear to have given up on Northern Virginia in helping win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Feb. 10 unveiled a list of 47 House seats currently held by Democrats that it will target in the November 2022 election. Democrats currently hold a five-seat majority in the lower half of Congress.
“We will stay laser-focused on recruiting talented and diverse candidates, aggressively highlighting Democrats’ socialist agenda and raising enough resources to win,” said NRCC chairman Tom Emmer.
Two Virginia seats are on the list: The 2nd District seat held by Elaine Luria and the 7th District seat occupied by Abigail Spanberger. (Each was seen as a pickup opportunity for Republicans in 2020, but GOP contenders fell short.)
Not on the list, for understandable reasons, are the Virginia’s 8th District, currently held by Don Beyer, and the 11th District, occupied by Gerry Connolly. Both are fortress-like Democratic strongholds, at least as currently configured, although the 2022 congressional election will be run under redrawn boundaries.
But also not making the list is Virginia’s 10th District, which was a Republican stronghold for years until Democrat Jennifer Wexton ousted Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock in 2018. Wexton easily won re-election in 2020, riding a wave of anti-Donald Trump sentiment in the more heavily populated suburban portions of the district.
Among states bordering Virginia, the only seat being targeted in the new list is that of Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District.
