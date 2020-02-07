The General Assembly’s center of gravity may have tacked leftward this year, but not all measures coming from that flank of the legislature are making it through the political meat-grinder.
The House Committee on Privileges and Elections defeated – albeit by a close 12-10 vote – a proposal from Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington) for Virginia to join the “National Popular Vote Compact” in allocating its electoral votes for president and vice president.
The measure, which has been enacted in some other (almost exclusively Democratic-leaning) states, would see each participating state’s electoral votes given to the winner of the national popular vote, rather than to the winner of the state vote. It is, in effect, a half-way measure for those who might want to see the Electoral College abolished entirely, something that would require a federal constitutional amendment to accomplish.
The U.S. Constitution (Article 2, Section I) gives state legislatures exclusive power to determine how electors are selected, but whether doing it through the compact would survive judicial review remains an open question. Much like the Equal Rights Amendment approved by the General Assembly this year, the constitutionality of the National Popular Vote Compact has not been seriously tested in court (and likely would not be unless and until it goes into effect).
Levine’s bill cleared subcommittee on a 5-3 vote, a better showing than when Republicans controlled the General Assembly.
