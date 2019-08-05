Tanya Bradsher, the new chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), will be the featured speaker at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington.
Bradsher earlier had served in the Obama administration, and the breakfast also will serve as a celebration of the 44th president’s 58th birthday (occurring Aug. 4).
The event is open to the public; those attending should bring cash for a communal check. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.