Arlington Democrats are gassed up and ready to go for the Nov. 5 election, and will informally kick off campaign season with the party’s annual chili cookoff.
The event will be held on Monday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lyon Park Community Center, and will feature a dozen or more types of chili vying for a variety of awards.
Co-chairs of the event are Gabe Rubalcava and Susie Lee.
Aug. 23 is the deadline for individuals wishing to enter chili in the competition, and also the deadline to sign up as a volunteer. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.