There seemed to be no effort in 2020 to stockpile cash by those who may be on the Arlington County Board ballot in 2021.
Neither Democratic incumbent Takis Karantonis nor perennial independent contender Audrey Clement finished 2021 with significant stashes in the bank, according to new campaign filings.
Karantonis reported a campaign-account balance of $6,230, while Clement had $1,760 on hand, according to figures reported by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Neither has formally kicked off a bid for office, but would be considered possibilities to run in the Nov. 2 general election.
Karantonis was elected last July to fill the remaining 18 months of the term of Erik Gutshall, who died several months before. The $6,230 in his campaign coffers includes the residual from that race, along with some cash that has accumulated since then, including a $1,000 contribution, a large sum for County Board campaigns, from a trade union representing carpenters.
Clement, an independent, has run more or less continually for either County Board or (less often) School Board over the past decade. Depending on the year and the number of candidates in the race, her general-election percentage of the vote has ranged from the single digits to slightly more than 30 percent. Though very good at making sure she has visibility through campaign signage, Clement has never been a strong fund-raiser.
Democrats will choose their nominee in either a caucus or primary later in the year. The filing deadline for independent candidates likely will be June.
