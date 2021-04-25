Prince William County will launch a new website – www.pwcva.gov – on April 30.
The replacement site was based on a review of the existing website, as well as comments that users provided over time.
The county said in a news release that a cross-department team worked on the website replacement project for several months to ensure the new site is user-focused and provides the information residents, business owners and other stakeholders need.
The new site is easy to navigate, has a fresh look and feel, requires fewer clicks, provides an intelligent, robust search engine, and is faster, mobile responsive and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the county said.
Content is presented with adequate spacing, images and icons to tell the county’s story and provide details to the community about programs, services, tools and resources.
Existing pages will redirect to the new site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.