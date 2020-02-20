Developer planning 551 homes in Bristow

Stanley Martin Homes is asking Prince William County to rezone 269.9 acres for 551 single-family homes along Devlin Road near Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow.
The owner of the property, Edith Rameika, trustee of the EV Hunter Trust, and Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes are seeking to rezone the property, in the Brentsville District, from agricultural to planned mixed residential zoning and then seeking to waive a required secondary commercial-use standard with mixed zoning.
The home density proposed in the project is 2.23 houses per acre, according to county planning staff.
To help mitigate the proposed development’s impact on county services, the applicant has agreed to pay the county $24.9 million for impacts on water quality, fire and rescue, housing, libraries, parks and recreation, schools and transportation, according to the county’s planning staff.
On Sept. 19, 2018, the planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval. One commission member abstained from that vote. Planning commission member Patti McKay, who represents the Brentsville District, voted against the motion.
The proposed project is a smaller project than the previous Stonehaven development proposal pitched in 2015 for the same area. That project would have had 1,006 residential units and 1.1 million square feet of commercial space on 718 acres. The applicant withdrew that rezoning request in December 2015 before final consideration by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, is holding a town hall about the Devlin Road development proposal on Feb. 24 from 7-9 p.m. at Chris Yung Elementary, 12612 Fog Light Way.
The board of supervisors will hold a required public hearing and a scheduled vote on the rezoning application on Tuesday, March 10.
The applicant asked the county to hold the public hearing and vote in December 2019, giving little notice to residents, Lawson said.
“I was successful in stopping that last-minute hearing,” she said in an email to residents.
Lawson told residents she doesn’t think community concerns have been addressed with this proposal.
“A development this dense will have considerable impact on the surrounding neighborhoods,” Lawson said. “At this time, I have concerns about the additional strain on our schools, our roads, and other services. I encourage the community to attend and share their own comments.”
Residents may also email comments to BOCS@pwcgov.org, according to the news release.
According to the Prince William County School Board impact statement from April 2019, the school board opposed the proposed development, which would mean about 376 more students enrolled in the division.
The proposed development would impact Chris Yung Elementary, Gainesville Middle and Stonewall Jackson High. Currently, Gainesville Middle is 15.3% over capacity and Stonewall Jackson High is 2.7% over capacity.
All three schools are projected to be over capacity in 2023-24 and 2028-29, according to the division’s impact statement, which also states the division plans to open a Rosemont Lewis elementary school in 2022, complete two 11-room additions at Gainesville and Marsteller middle, and open the 13th high school in 2021.
