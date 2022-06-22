Gov. Glenn Yougkin was in Occoquan Wednesday afternoon to tout the budget agreement he recently reached with the General Assembly.
The spending plan – which Youngkin formally signed Wednesday morning, nearly a week from the state’s funding deadline – brought some of Youngkin’s campaign proposals into reality while leaving others out.
Included were headline items like an increase in the personal income tax deduction for individuals and couples, an additional one-time tax rebate and $100 million for lab schools, which would partner secondary schools with colleges and universities in the commonwealth. All three items were smaller than Youngkin had sought but still represented a significant shift in budget-making from his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
Not included were items like a 26-cent gas tax holiday for three months, which Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans fought hard for but Democrats ultimately rebuffed, saying the holiday would do little to bring down the price consumers are paying at the pump and instead serve as a handout for gas companies.
“Out of all of this budget process, I’m most disappointed that Senate Democrats could not, three times, find a way to vote ‘Yes’ to suspend the gas tax in Virginia,” Youngkin told a crowd of supporters at the Harbourtown Grill Wednesday afternoon. “This summer, when Virginians go to fill up their tank and they see $4.90 a gallon for gas, they’re going to think about the Senate Democrats.”
Youngkin did win an elimination of the state’s portion of the grocery tax, but the local portion of the tax remained in place against his wishes.
The new state budget does commit more than $19 billion to Virginia’s public education system and will bring 5% raises for teachers whose salaries are paid through state funds. At the same time, Youngkin said he wants the money for lab schools to be the start of implementing more school choice for Virginia families, something Democrats say will ultimately mean divestment from public schools. He also said that his Virginia Department of Education will be raising state accreditation standards for public schools following a VDOE report in May that painted an overwhelmingly negative picture of public schools in the commonwealth.
“[We’re] investing in a tax credit program to provide choice to Virginia families in schools. Investing $100 million in lab schools so that parents can choose the route for their child within the public system,” he said. “Friends, this is a giant step towards making sure that Virginia’s kids and families can choose their own path versus having it dictated to them by a bureaucratic school board.”
The General Assembly’s special budget session also saw a push to help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium complex – likely in Woodbridge – die on the vine, at least for this year. Before Youngkin spoke in Occoquan, a congressional panel that had been investigating claims of widespread sexual harassment inside the organization released findings that Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted his own “shadow investigation” of witnesses, further harassed victims and built a dossier on journalists investigating the allegations. Not far from a proposed site for the complex, Youngkin, who’d supported legislation to bring the Commanders to Virginia, said the organization had to “deal with” its internal issues.
“The challenge is they’ve got some issues that the Commanders have to deal with, and I think they’ve got questions they need to answer, and once they answer them, I think the process can move forward,” Youngkin said. “We need legislative action on a bill to create a stadium authority, and once that stadium authority is created, then I can go to work negotiating, on behalf of Virginians, a great deal for Virginians.”
Youngkin also took a moment to celebrate the win of Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, who on Tuesday won the Republican primary for the state’s 7th Congressional District. She’ll face Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the newly-drawn district this fall.
After his prepared remarks, Youngkin told the press he plans to be very active in helping Vega’s campaign.
“The political elite doubted that we could deliver on the promises made. And I’ll tell you something very clearly, when someone doubts me, we work twice as hard,” Youngkin said about his win last fall and first six months in office.
