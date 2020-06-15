A Manassas resident has temporarily withdrawn his civil lawsuit claiming five members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors held an illegal meeting when they met with police and community leaders in the wake of protests last month.

County attorney Michelle Robl told the court Monday she is prepared to show that the board did not hold an unlawful meeting.

"At no time were there three or more supervisors sitting or talking together or discussing board business or taking votes," Robl told InsideNoVA after the hearing. "It does not meet the board's definition of a meeting."

Complainant Alan Gloss said the supervisors failed to properly provide the public prior notice of the meeting and record minutes.

"The truth of the matter is we can't have government that does things behind closed doors," Gloss told InsideNoVA.

Gloss told the court he did not yet have a lawyer to represent his lawsuit. He requested to amend his complaint to individually name the five supervisors who attended the meeting, instead of suing the eight-member board as a whole.

"I see the individual members need to be identified," Gloss told the court.

Judge Wallace Covington III, General District Court chief judge, allowed Gloss to use a one-time only legal mulligan.

Gloss said the move means he is removing his complaint and plans to re-file the lawsuit at a later time.

He told InsideNoVA after the hearing he has a meeting Tuesday with a lawyer and he is not sure a timeframe of when he plans to re-file.

Gloss said he wants the county government to be transparent and responsive to their constituents.

"You can't do that if you don't allow everyone to come to the table," he said.

During the hearing Monday, Robl said to be in violation, the court has to find that there was a meeting violation and that there was a willful intent to violate the requirement.

"We'll easily prove there was no violation," she said.

Covington asked Gloss and Robl if either had a problem with his previous service on the Board of County Supervisors. Neither said they objected so he did not recuse himself from the lawsuit.