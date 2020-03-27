Votes on gun regulations and controversial construction developments have brought out large crowds to recent meetings of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The board is meeting next Tuesday to make key votes for emergency operations and to receive an update from County Executive Christopher Martino, but they’re looking to cut public comments from meetings during the pandemic.
The state has limited gatherings to no more than 10 people and rules stress social distancing — keeping people six feet apart.
County buildings have been closed since March 19, but the county will reopen the building for public meetings. The building will be open to the public for the meeting, but the county is encouraging the audience to watch remotely, either at the county’s website or Comcast Channel 21 and Verizon Channel 37.
The board will also vote on a measure to end the public comment portion of the meeting, instead encouraging residents to communicate with the board and staff through the county’s website or through email.
Guidance from the Virginia Association of Counties notes that public comment is not required for meetings, but also suggests allowing “people to appear by video, phone or submit in writing to be read by staff under the usual time limitations.”
A presentation from School Board Chair Babur Lateef has been deferred, along with five public hearings that had been scheduled for Tuesday night.
The county’s planning commission has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, but it has canceled or rescheduled most of the agenda items. The commission also has an item to cancel public comments due to the coronavirus.
The only item the commission is set to consider is the county’s capital improvement plan, which is a long-term plan of all construction projects. The commission is required to consider the CIP as part of the county’s vetting of the proposed fiscal 2021 budget, which is expected to receive final approval next month.
Asked about guidance on hosting public meetings remotely, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in an advisory opinion last week that local governments and other public bodies should limit electronic-only meetings to matters dealing with the coronavirus emergency.
Herring said examples of these emergency-related items include issues that require immediate response and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm.
Herring also said public bodies must ensure that the public can view the meeting through electronic means, such as a teleconference, online streaming or online messengers.
The Prince William County School Board is set to hold an electronic-only meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. The public meeting agenda is limited to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact on school programs and services, according to the agenda.
The school board will also vote on waiving a public comment period, but notes it is until in-person meetings resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.