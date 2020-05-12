Manassas City Council approved a lower real estate tax rate Monday, but added spending for several unmet needs in the city’s budget.
The city’s new tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1 will be $1.46 for every $100 in assessed value. That’s two cents lower than the current rate, but higher than the $1.44 rate proposed by City Manager Patrick Pate.
The new rate equates to savings of $60 in fiscal year 2021 for someone who owns a house assessed at $300,000, provided that the assessed value of the home doesn’t increase. But with property values rising in the city, the median homeowner should see a higher real estate tax bill, according to city estimates.
The two cents will collect around $1 million in additional revenue for the city. That money will go toward pay raises for staff, a request from the fire department for three additional employees, and long-term plans for a new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
Democratic council members Michelle Davis-Younger, Mark Wolfe, Ralph Smith and Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky voted in favor of the $1.46 rate. Republicans Ian Lovejoy and Theresa Coates-Ellis voted in opposition. Davis-Younger and Coates-Ellis are both running to replace Republican Mayor Hal Parrish who earlier this year announced that he would not be seeking a fourth term in November.
On Tuesday morning, Parrish said that increasing the burden on individuals and businesses during the current crisis was unwise.
“The city council gave direction to the city manager back in January and he did exactly what they suggested,” Parrish told InsideNoVa. “To me it sounds like a terrible time to be raising taxes further on the very residents that are losing their jobs and having a hard time and struggling, and the very businesses that have been shut down.”
According to a staff report cited by Sebesky, the average tax bill for existing real estate owners in the city would increase 2.7%, which would be the lowest increase in Northern Virginia, though Manassas already has the second highest real estate tax rate in the region after Manassas Park.
While the entirety of next year’s budget is not yet final, the city will put aside $2 million, half of which will come from money for the school division, in case of emergency needs due to the shutdown. Meals and sales taxes in the next fiscal year are expected to take a hit, but Pate says his office won’t know how significant that hit is for some time.
Pate has repeatedly said that he thought the city could maintain its current level of services and not have to lay any employees off.
Smith said that since discussion of possibly adopting a higher rate than was proposed by Pate began, some on the council have received threats from a small number of residents. He supported the $1.46 rate, Smith said, out of a desire to protect city services from potential cuts related to tax losses from the shutdown.
“I have the concern of the well-being, of the vulnerable, … the businesses, and I have concern over the future of the city,” Smith said at Monday’s meeting.
Davis-Younger called threats over the budget unacceptable.
“I will not be intimidated and frankly, the threats and the fear-mongering and the condescending attitudes has no affect on me,” Davis-Younger said. “The city is run by an elected council and an appointed city manager, not by fear and lies. Progress is not made through fear.”
Having shared his preference for the $1.44 rate in previous work sessions, Lovejoy expressed his disappointment over the decision on Facebook following the vote.
“To unemployed citizens I’d say any amount of money is a big deal, especially considering taxes have gone up over 20% over the last [five] years,” Lovejoy wrote. “If you’re a business struggling to stay open who desperately wants locals to use your services or shop in your stores — you want them to have as much disposable income as possible. Extracting an additional $1 million from the local economy now of all times is not what our citizens and businesses need.”
The City Council's Democratic majority acted wisely to protect our schools and public safety in light of certain, significant cuts in other City revenue, especially meals and sales tax revenue.
Our most vulnerable citizens and most businesses rent their properties, so they don't pay real estate tax directly. Instead, their landlords will pay a little more to so our public schools and safety are not degraded.
Preserving existing Fire Department staffing will ultimately keep fire insurance premiums from rising, saving money for Manassas property owners.
Thanks for ensuring that Manassas remains a resilient and livable community.
