The six judges in the Prince William County Circuit Court said in an order this week they could not preside over a lawsuit against five county supervisors. The judges asked Donald Lemons, Chief Justice of Virginia’s Supreme Court, to designate a judge from another court of record or a retired judge of any court to preside over the case.
Judges Kimberly Irving, Steven Smith, Carroll Weimer Jr., James Willett and Tracy Calvin Hudson signed the order Aug. 11.
The lawsuit alleges five supervisors held an illegal meeting May 31 when they met with police and community leaders in the wake of civil rights protests.
Alan Gloss, Carol Fox and Tammy Spinks filed the lawsuit July 31 in Prince William County Circuit Court against Board Chair Ann Wheeler and supervisors Victor Angry, Neabsco District; Margaret Franklin, Woodbridge District; Kenny Boddye, Neabsco District; and Andrea Bailey, Potomac District, regarding the meeting. The nonprofit organization Judicial Watch also joined the three local residents in their lawsuit.
Gifford Hampshire, principal at Blankingship & Keith, PC law firm said in court documents on Aug. 11 Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, denies the accusation that the May 31 meeting met the legal definition of a meeting of the board. Julia Judkins, Wheeler’s counsel, said Aug. 14 Wheeler denies the accusation.
Bailey, Boddye and Angry are being represented by attorney Michael Daniels and Kenneth Bynum, principal at Bynum & Jenkins, PLLC in Alexandria, according to court documents.
