Prince William police do not believe that a curfew is necessary Sunday, Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors called an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss demonstrations in the county in response to the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. A protest on Sudley Road on Saturday ended in five arrests and seven law enforcement officers injured.
The meeting was held to discuss what to do ensure demonstrations occur safely and peacefully, but Phelps said that doesn't include a curfew at this point.
“This isn’t a systematic problem in the county,” Phelps said. “Putting in a curfew at this point would only add fuel to the fire. Right now, we need to have calm.”
The county has brought in extra staffing to handle situations in the county Sunday night.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. and can be viewed at www.pwcgov.org and the county's cable channels on Verizon 37 and Comcast 23.
Prince William County police said five arrests were made and seven law-enforcement officers injured during protests Saturday night, which began about 5 p.m. with peaceful demonstrators holding signs and chanting along Sudley Road near Bull Run Plaza.
The Manassas protest was one of dozens that turned violent Saturday night across the nation, including in Washington, where demonstrators turned to vandalism, looting and setting fires around Georgetown and CityCenter late Saturday into early Sunday.
