Prince William County Chair Ann Wheeler is seeking an updated budget proposal with no increase in the county’s real estate property tax rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to provide what sense of stability I can for the people of Prince William County during this difficult time,” she said in an email message Monday.

Wheeler has asked County Executive Christopher Martino to update the proposed budget keeping the tax rate unchanged at $1.125 per every $100 of assessed value.

Individual tax bills may still increase if the assessed value of a home increased in the past year. Assessments for existing real estate increased by 4.13% compared to the previous year, according to the county.

Martino is set to present that updated proposed budget to the board Tuesday.

As the community responds to drastic changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has big decisions to make before its meeting April 28 to adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget.

Staff project the county to see $14.2 million less in revenue in fiscal year 2021. The county also expects to receive $2.4 million less in revenue prior to June 30, when fiscal 2020 ends.

Wheeler also said Monday she supports increasing the computer equipment tax by 10 cents to $1.35 for every $100 of assessed value, increasing the personal property fees by $9 to $33 for vehicles and increasing fees by $8 to $20 for motorcycles.

Martino recommended on March 31 to cut $18 million from the proposed budget. He also added $400,000 for supplement nurse pay and an increase for the contingency fund, from $1.5 million in the next fiscal to $4.9 million. He announced measures, such as a hiring freeze unless the position is needed to respond to the pandemic and he suspended transportation projects that are currently not under contract.

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have 485 people who tested positive for coronavirus, according to April 13 data from Virginia Department of Health.

The county has closed county buildings to the public. In February, staff proposed a 2 cent increase on the real estate property tax or a $242 increase on the average residential tax bill. At that time, the proposed average residential tax bill would be $4,432 for fiscal 2021.

The board could approve a tax rate as high as $1.17 for every $100 of assessed real estate property.

On March 18, Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Pete Candland, R-Gainesville; and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said in a news release they proposed creating a budget that would cut the tax rate to account for increased property values.

The county has asked residents to voice their opinions on the proposed budget and tax rates for fiscal year 2021 either by commenting online or by calling during the public hearings set for Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16. Residents can also email the board.

The public can comment during public comment time and public hearings by video or telephone. Sign up online.

