Prince William chair reverses pitch for boat, trailer tax hike

A couple hundred people crowded into the Prince William County government center — some holding signs saying “Sink the boat tax!” and wearing stickers saying “No boat tax!” It didn’t take long for them to get what they wanted.

In a directive to staff, Chair Ann Wheeler reversed a proposed advertised tax rate of $3.70 per $100 of assessed value on boats and trailers.

Wheeler asked staff to advertise to the public that the boat and trailer tax rate will remain at $0.00001 per $100 of assessed value.

Wheeler's directive didn't change any other proposed tax rates that are set to be advertised to the public. County Executive Christopher Martino said the advertised tax rates are set to be published within roughly the next 10 days.

On Feb. 18, the board of county supervisors voted to advertise proposed tax rates.

Scott Parsons, a boat owner and resident of Prince William marina, held a sign that said "Sink the boat tax!"

Parsons said boat owners and related businesses benefit the county, and said a $3.70 tax rate is high.