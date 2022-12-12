Prince William County officials this week will decide the direction of the county over the next 18 years.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on all chapters of the Comprehensive Plan update.
The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use policies. While not committing the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions, it declares the county’s vision for future development through 2040.
The plan is broken into five chapters: land-use, electrical services, sanitary sewer, mobility and housing.
Land use and electrical services
The Planning Commission recommended eliminating a new residential zoning designation in the land-use chapter in sending the plan to the Board of County Supervisors.
The commission opposed the Conservation Residential classification, which would allow up to one home per two acres countywide if properties are close to existing public sewer lines for connections and 60% of the property is conserved as open space.
The designation was included in an initial proposal to increase density in what’s known as the “rural crescent” – roughly 117,000 acres restricted to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict prohibitions on the expansion of public sewer lines.
The first draft plan called for increasing that density to one home per five acres, but planners have reverted the area to allowing one house per 10 acres.
The electrical services chapter is a new part of the Comprehensive Plan. It was added as businesses requiring significant power, such as data centers, have expanded in the county.
Mobility
The mobility chapter covers various transportation initiatives, including road projects, sidewalks and trails. The update makes a variety of changes since it was last updated in 2010.
The update only added one road widening, which would extend Pageland Lane from two to four lanes between Sudley Road and U.S. 29. The project was partly spurred by the proposed PW Digital Gateway, which recently received preliminary support from the Board of County Supervisors.
The gateway plans up to 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres along the road.
Housing
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the plan’s housing chapter, which outlines the county’s expectations of residential development proposals and vision through 2040.
The plan includes some of the county’s plans for affordable housing.
The county is working on an affordable housing ordinance, but until it is developed, a section of the housing chapter about affordability would serve as the first guidelines for developers.
The document says about 20% of proposed developments should include affordable housing no matter its location, as well as a variety of regulations about income limits and locations.
Some of the critics of the initial plan said it was pointless to put affordable housing in rural parts of the county because there’s no access to reliable public transportation.
Sewer expansion
The final chapter of the plan would allow expansion of public sewer throughout the county.
The dirty business of sewer has been a central player in the debate over the rural area because a set of restrictions implemented in 1998 have served as a roadblock to larger developments, which would require the more cumbersome septic systems used by most dwellings in the rural area.
The issue has been simmering since supervisors voted along party lines in January 2021 to approve the Preserve at Long Branch, a 99-home development in the rural area.
Preservationists have argued that once access to the county’s sewer system is extended into the rural area, developers will build off it to add more housing, eschewing the more cumbersome septic systems used by most dwellings in the rural area.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
