Controversial Lake Ridge resident Harry Wiggins, a prominent local Democrat fined for signs that misled voters in a 2018 special election, was appointed Tuesday to the Prince William County Service Authority Board of Directors after being nominated by Board Chair Ann Wheeler.
Appointed for four-year terms by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the eight-member authority board oversees the “largest combined water and wastewater utility in Virginia, serving approximately 348,000 customers,” according to the authority’s website.
In 2018, Wiggins was fined $500 as the representative of a political action committee that posted “Republicans for Stanley Bender” signs during a special election for county School Board chair on Election Day that year.
Republicans claimed the signs were intended to mislead voters about the local party’s preferred candidate, Alyson Satterwhite, in a three-way race.
Wiggins, who was listed as the PAC’s treasurer on organizing forms, was fined for not seeking Bender’s approval before using his name.
Wiggins has not responded to InsideNoVa’s requests for comment.
During the supervisors meeting Tuesday, 11 residents spoke against the appointment of Wiggins to the service authority board, while two people spoke in his favor.
Afterward, the board voted 6-2 to appoint Wiggins. Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, voted against the appointment. Supervisor Pete Candland said before the vote he doesn't support Wiggins' appointment, but he would vote for it to continue his tradition of voting for other supervisors’ appointees.
“I can’t think of a more divisive person in Prince William County than Mr. Wiggins,” Candland said.
Wheeler nominated Wiggins to the service authority board, according to the Feb. 4 agenda. She said Wiggins is intelligent and has experience in both the private and public sector.
“I believe he’ll be an excellent member and I trust his judgment,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said all appointments are about the things they’ll accomplish, and the positions “aren’t really political.”
“I perceive my appointment of Harry as not having anything to do with politics or anything that went on,” Wheeler told InsideNoVa on Monday.
Lawson said because Wiggins has called her disrespectful names, she could not vote for Wiggins' appointment.
“I’d argue our appointments are a reflection of who we are and our judgment,” Lawson said during the meeting.
Vega said transparency and ethics are important to build trust with the public.
She said if Wiggins has disrespected Lawson before, “what makes you think he’ll start respecting her now?”
Joan Watts, vice-chair of the Prince William Republican committee, said following the meeting that she opposed Wiggins’ appointment because he called elected officials, including women, sexist and derogatory names in a protest sign.
“Harry Wiggins broke a law by trying to skew an election,” Watts said. “It cost Alyson Satterwhite votes.”
She said she remembers seeing the misleading signs, knowing that Bender was not at all affiliated with local Republicans. “I'm aghast at what he did.”
(1) comment
gotta cheat to win
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.