As the region struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors were deeply divided Tuesday on the best course for county spending.
The five Democrats on the board said they support maintaining the current residential real estate tax rate, while the three Republicans pushed for a decrease in the tax rate for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
The board is expected to adopt a county budget on April 28. Partisan divisions have been heightened during the pandemic as Republicans push for significant belt-tightening, while Democrats press forward with a plan for an unchanged tax rate, arguing that county services are important during a crisis.
During a meeting Tuesday to review the budget, Chair Ann Wheeler proposed to wholly or partly fund a $3.2 million plan to increase pay for about 1,500 employees as recommended through a compensation study that found the county wasn’t competitive with other Northern Virginia communities.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said she can’t support this proposal when so many county residents have been laid off during the pandemic. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, over 23,600 Prince William residents filed for unemployment benefits between March 15 and April 11.
“Why not wait until January?” Vega said during the meeting. “You’re asking someone without a job to give money to people for a pay increase.”
Wheeler said she believes the pay increases are overdue because the employees have been underpaid.
“We are not pitting the underpaid to the unemployed,” Wheeler said. “They’re both suffering. This is a need of the county employees; I think it’s a need and that’s why I brought it up.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, asked whether any of the employees due to receive increases are earning more than $100,000 a year, noting an InsideNoVa database earlier this year that listed salaries for more than 700 employees making that amount or more. Martino said none of the 1,500 employees who would receive increases earn over that amount. County staff told the board that the majority of people earning over $100,000 a year work in public safety.
Wheeler also proposed to increase the annual vehicle license fee from $24 to $33 and to increase the tax rate on computer equipment by 10 cents to $1.35 per every $100 of assessed value — a charge that primarily affects data centers.
Wheeler proposed using a portion of $5.2 million that county staff had planned to dedicate toward the contingency fund to pay for the salary increase. Lawson said she didn’t support “raiding” the county’s contingency fund.
Wheeler proposes a residential tax rate that stays unchanged from last year: $1.125 for every $100 of assessed value. That doesn’t mean that taxes won’t go up. Residents who have seen property values climb will see an increase in their tax bill. It will mean an increase of $165 on the average residential tax bill, according to the county.
During a nearly five-hour meeting Tuesday, Lawson, Candland and Vega argued for a tax rate of $1.085 per every $100 of value.
“Many of us fear it’s going to get a lot worse,” Candland said about the pandemic’s impact.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, proposed starting a small business program so the county can offer $10,000 loans and grants through its Industrial Development Authority.
County Executive Christopher Martino said the county would use funding from the economic development department, which may have up to $1 million to be dedicated to Franklin’s proposal. The authority can issue tax-exempt revenue bonds and can provide incentive grants — all with the goal of attracting new business and helping existing businesses, according to the authority.
Franklin said residents are having a difficult time accessing federal stimulus funding in a timely manner and hopes this program could help. She said during the meeting that the board of county supervisors would not be responsible for deciding who receives the loans and grants.
Christina Winn, the county’s economic development director, told the board she is working on an economic analysis to determine how Prince William has been affected by the pandemic. She is also starting a recovery task force to consider workforce development, economic incentives, infrastructure, utility and development process review. She said the task force consists of 10 industry leaders from hotels, small businesses, restaurants, retail, data center, distribution and more and will consider immediate relief, how to help businesses who are restructuring to adapt and how to recover once businesses can safely re-open.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Neabsco, asked to dedicate $2 million in the budget to conduct an environmental assessment of the Van Buren Road extension project. Ricardo Canizales, the county’s transportation director, said the work would include further developing designs for the project and study potential effects of the road extension. The project has been controversial, as many Montclair residents support it to alleviate neighborhood traffic, but others do not support extending a road near their homes and walking trails. In a non-binding straw poll to gauge supervisor’s thoughts, the board unanimously supported Bailey’s proposal.
The county must provide an additional $180,000 to pay for no-excuse early voting 45 days before the November election, due to a change in state law, Martino said. Previously, the budget included $300,000 to fund voting but only for eight days preceding the election at three locations.
In February, staff proposed a $1.13 billion budget based on a 2-cent increase to the real estate tax rate, and some members of the board suggested they may go even higher to fund some unmet needs, including in the school division. At Wheeler’s request, staff presented a $1.09 billion budget on April 14 that would keep the tax unchanged. The current proposal is about $40.6 million less than the February budget proposal. Of that $40.6 million, $22.7 million was to be allocated to the school division. The school division has not addressed potential cuts to its budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.