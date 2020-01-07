After hearing from about 115 people for more than four hours, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Tuesday to postpone a decision to add support for gun safety legislation and increased mental health funding for screening and services to a meeting Jan. 21.
The county's legislative agenda is a document the board approved last year to share the county's stances on various issues considered during the Virginia General Assembly.
Many spoke out against the proposed changes, particularly support for gun safety legislation. Residents said criminals won't abide by existing or future gun laws.
Last month, the previous Republican-led board spent one of its final votes on a resolution similar to other local measures across the state that have seemed to preemptively challenge proposed gun reform efforts expected in the legislative session that begins Thursday.
The new board, now led by a 5-3 Democratic majority, was presented with a resolution by Chair Ann Wheeler that focuses on specific legislation before the General Assembly. Most of the measures have found overwhelming support in statewide polling.
The proposed resolution urges the General Assembly to approve several proposals, including measures that would:
- allow a court to confiscate guns from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others;
- require background checks for all gun purchases;
- limit child access to firearms and increase penalties for adults allowing unsafe access;
- fund statewide firearm safety education; and
- waive sales tax on gun safes and safety locks.
The resolution would also urge the General Assembly to increase funding for mental health screening and support services.
Nokesville resident Tammy Spinks said the proposed resolution being considered at an afternoon meeting squelched public input.
"It's not really a good way to open the show," she said.
Spinks said while hundreds of people attended the afternoon meeting, many more would have been able to attend if the proposed resolution was considered at the night meeting.
Wheeler said she placed the proposed changes to the 2020 agenda last Friday and called all supervisors to tell them about the proposal.
"It's well known as evidenced by the people who attended," Wheeler said.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said he didn't think the board's rules of procedures allow the chair to place a resolution to be on a meeting and have the board vote on it at the same meeting. Michelle Robl, the county attorney, said the chair has the ability to set the agenda, and could do so.
After the vote, Candland said he plans to propose a change to the rules of procedures to ensure that any resolution proposed by the chair must be introduced at one meeting and voted on at the next meeting.
Collin Robinson, chair of the Prince William County Democrats, told the board he supports the changes to the legislative agenda. As he left the board's chamber room, a woman wearing a bright orange sticker that read “Guns Save Live” pushed him.
"I knew I was going to get people angry," he said.
Robinson said he supports the proposed red flag law and a ban on bumpstocks, which is a device that can make a gun fire bullets more rapidly. "I am not anti-gun," he said.
"My father and grandfather had guns. It wasn't an AK 47. So I want 100% gun checks,” he said.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said updating the legislative agenda will not overturn or impact the resolution passed Dec. 10 declaring the county as a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary.
The December resolution states that the board will oppose efforts to unconstitutionally restrict Second Amendment rights.
But the board removed two statements from the resolution that has been approved in other municipalities that pertained to enforcement of new gun laws by county employees and whether the county would legally challenge new gun laws that members considered unconstitutional. The board also removed a line that stated the county would not aid federal or state agencies in restricting people's Second Amendment rights.
This meeting was the first meeting of the new Prince William Board of County Supervisors. The eight supervisors were sworn into their four-year terms on Monday.
