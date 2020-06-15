A Prince William County resident filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors alleging a meeting attended by five supervisors violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in the county’s General District Court.

Manassas resident Brett Gloss accuses the board members of discussing county business behind closed doors without proper prior notification to the public of the meeting and recorded minutes from the meeting.

He filed the lawsuit regarding a May 31 meeting attended by Chair Ann Wheeler and supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge.

The community meeting was at the request of Prince William County police leaders and included dozens of community members.

The state’s law on board meetings requires public notice when three or more members are meeting and discussing policy, but Wheeler told InsideNoVa last week the five supervisors didn’t violate the state’s law. Wheeler said she was invited to the meeting by County Executive Christopher Martino after she requested a meeting with the police department.

The meeting was organized by the county’s police department following protests in the Manassas area the previous night. During an emergency board meeting later in the afternoon May 31, attended by all members, Prince William police Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps apologized to board members who were not invited.

County Attorney Michelle Robl is expected to represent the board at Monday's hearing.