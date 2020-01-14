The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 8-0 on Tuesday to table a proposed resolution supporting gun safety legislation and funding for mental health services.

During a meeting Jan. 7, the new Democratic-led board heard from more than 100 people, most of them gun-rights supporters, after new Chair Ann Wheeler proposed a resolution that would back gun safety efforts in the General Assembly, including increased background checks and red flag laws that would allow courts to confiscate weapons in particular cases.

Democrats with a majority in the General Assembly this year are poised to pass several gun safety measures.

The former Republican-led board in Prince William County voted in December to support a resolution focused on their support for the Second Amendment. The local resolution stopped short of requiring county employees to refuse to enforce any new state laws — a measure that has been backed by counties in other parts of the state.

Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said the meeting last Tuesday was a "hot topic." He said there were incidents that were heated or unprofessional, such as pushing.

Angry said the county should allow residents to visit Richmond to share their thoughts with the General Assembly.

"This is a state issue and it will be handled as a state issue," Wheeler said.