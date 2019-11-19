The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 on Tuesday to name a proposed Woodbridge park after Michele McQuigg, a former Occoquan District Supervisor and county clerk who was on the front lines in her opposition to same-sex marriage while in office in 2014.
Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, who lost her re-election bid earlier this month against Kenny Boddye, recommended McQuigg's name for the proposed park.
On Oct. 16, the parks and recreation commission voted to name the proposed park Old Bridge Trail Park in order to not be controversial and to increase awareness of the Park's location.
Anderson, Chairman Corey Stewart, and supervisors Marty Nohe, R-Coles; Maureen Caddigan, R-Potomac; and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville voted in support of naming the park after McQuigg, who died in 2017. Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, and Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the proposal.
The county owns 15.1 acres at 12357 Oakwood Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.