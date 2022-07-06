Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger signaled the importance of Prince William County by kicking off her re-election campaign in Woodbridge.
Spanberger spoke to volunteers on June 25 at the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot to officially start the general election campaign. The Democrat is seeking her third term and her first representing Northern Virginia.
Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia. It now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
Spanberger is being challenged by Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, who prevailed in last month’s Republican primary. Vega’s victory was anchored by a strong showing in Prince William, where the district covers areas generally east of Hoadly Road and Independent Hill. She overwhelmingly won the county with 52.27% of the vote, the only candidate to win an outright majority in any locality.
The county’s portion of the district has nearly 175,000 registered voters.
In a short speech to volunteers, Spanberger noted ongoing problems with the costs of food and gas. She also focused on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed a federal protection for abortion. The ruling returns the issue to states, many of which have trigger laws to quickly and broadly implement abortion restrictions.
While the most of the justices in the majority opinion noted that their ruling applied solely to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court should also consider overturning rulings related to same-sex marriage, certain types of consensual sex and contraception.
“[The ruling] was a demonstration of where we are and the challenges that we face,” Spanberger said. “This is not in any way just about abortion. This is about everyone, everything.”
