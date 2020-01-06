The Prince William Board of County Supervisors may be one of the first local governments in the state to take back some ground in the debate over gun reform in Virginia.
Last month, the previous Republican-led board spent one of its final votes on a resolution similar to other local measures across the state that have seemed to preemptively challenge proposed gun reform efforts expected in the legislative session that begins Thursday.
The new board, now led by a 5-3 Democratic majority, is expected to consider a resolution focused on specific legislation before the General Assembly. Most of the measures have found overwhelming support in statewide polling.
The resolution will be introduced Tuesday by Ann Wheeler, who will be sworn in as the new board chair on Monday. The text draws attention to mass shootings at Virginia Tech in 2007 and last year at a Virginia Beach municipal building. It also notes the use of guns in other violence, including in cases involving mental illness.
The proposed resolution urges the General Assembly to approve several proposals, including measures that would:
- allow a court to confiscate guns from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others;
- require background checks for all gun purchases;
- limit child access to firearms and increase penalties for adults allowing unsafe access;
- fund statewide firearm safety education; and
- waive sales tax on gun safes and safety locks.
The resolution would also urge the General Assembly to increase funding for mental health screening and support services.
(2) comments
I agree with all the measures listed with the exception of the first. It needs to be clarified who can deem someone a threat to themselves or others and I believe only a medical doctor can truly make that call. The rest of the nonsense proposed by the legislature like magazine capacity limits and banning so called “assault weapons” needs to be clearly removed from the legislation.
While some measures are common sense, others are nonsense.
The democrats are already up to dirty tricks. They've changed the time from a reasonable 7pm to 2pm, when everyone is usually working. Not giving me confidence that these leaders care about the working people in this county.
