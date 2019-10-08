Three Prince William County supervisors are looking to stop any proposed changes to the county’s Rural Crescent.
County planning staff have been weighing potential changes to strict zoning on the western edge of the county, with the goal of creating preservation standards that go beyond simply limiting development.
The staff has forward options to the planning commission, which would then decide on a recommendation for the Board of County Supervisors. But that will likely be weeks after a Nov. 5 election that is guaranteed to seat at least four new members to the eight-member county board.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Pete Candland, R-Gainesville; and Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, planned to introduce a resolution Tuesday that would end any talk of changes.
The resolution will be up for consideration at a meeting Oct. 15, Lawson said.
Extending across southern and western parts of Prince William from Marine Corps Base Quantico and Nokesville to Bull Run Mountain and communities northwest of Manassas, the Rural Crescent was created in 1998 to preserve open space by limiting development to just one home per 10 acres.
In updating the county’s development guidelines, planners sought to put proactive steps in the code that would allow development on the edges of the Rural Crescent, while offering incentives for conservation easements inside the region.
"The direction of this runaway train is not good for anyone in the county," said Principi, who was defeated in June’s Democratic Primary.
The three supervisors said they do not support the proposed changes to the rural area. Candland said they want to stop this process, claiming it will benefit a few while impacting everyone.
Lawson said she did not support the proposed changes because they don't live up to the promise of preserving the county's rural area. She said developers want to extend sewer to the rural area and increase allowable density.
The only proposed change she supported was implementing a program for the county to purchase development rights on properties of at least 20 acres that would place the sites in a permanent conservation easement.
County staff has also recommended an option for property owners to transfer development rights to another site. Under this program, property owners can place their property under a permanent conservation easement, paid for by a developer who would then be able to increase the size and scope of an unrelated development beyond what is allowed by county zoning.
Staff said developers could transfer rights to limited areas in the Rural Crescent, or to other locations in the county outside the Rural Crescent or even outside of the county. If rights are transferred to the Rural Crescent, a development would be limited to single-family homes on a single acre with 60% of the land dedicated in a conservation easement.
Staff also recommend creating an Arts and Agritourism Overlay District, which would allow for “arts and agritourism activities to occur in a more flexible policy environment,” according to county planners.
And staff recommend the creation of a new zoning classification called Conservation Residential, which would allow for public sewer if 60% of the property is dedicated in a permanent conservation easement.
Lawson and Candland are seeking re-election to four-year terms Nov. 5. Lawson is facing a challenge from Democrat Maggie Hansford, a speech language pathologist in Prince William County Public Schools. Candland is running against Democrat Danny Funderburk, who works in learning and development for a construction firm.
After defeating Frank Principi in June, Democrat Margaret Franklin is running unopposed for Woodbridge District supervisor on the November ballot. She is the legislative director for U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Florida, and an alternate commissioner for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
