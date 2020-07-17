A job opportunity is taking Matthew Hurtt – communications director for the Arlington County Republican Committee – away from the county and off to Louisiana.
Before he departed, the Sun Gazette queried Hurtt about the state of the local GOP, and where local politics and governance may be headed.
The Arlington County Republican Committee had a nominee in the July 7 County Board special election, but he garnered only 4.8 percent in a three-candidate race. What does that say to you about the current state of the party in Arlington – did the party do enough to support its candidate, and was the candidate prepared to make a bid for office?
Arlington Republicans struggle to attract candidates because of the political climate in Arlington. The open hostility to the Republican Party keeps serious community and civic leaders from throwing their hat into the ring.
A stronger Republican Committee would allow Republicans to put more resources and grassroots power behind candidates up and down the ballot. Credible candidates have their own personal civic infrastructure, are able to raise money, and can craft a unifying message across disparate, unheard groups.
On the other hand, Republicans have not fielded a candidate in the Nov. 3 County Board race. The party has tried for years to focus on candidate recruitment, but often has come up empty. Can Republicans be a force in the civic conversation without running candidates, and if not, how can the GOP find contenders?
Republicans can be a force in the civic conversation through the Committee of 100, the Arlington County Civic Federation and the various boards and commissions. There, partisan labels are less important. Republicans who want to potentially run for office in the future should get involved locally first. Arlington voters are highly educated and civic-minded. Someone who comes out of nowhere to run for office isn’t going to connect with the average Arlington voter.
The transience of Arlington provides challenges to all political parties in recruiting and retaining members. How can the Arlington County Republican Committee find ways to get Republicans who move into the county interested in local governance?
The challenge – given our proximity to Washington, D.C. – is always how do we connect voters who are interested in federal issues with less partisan, more local issues. Arlington Republicans have done that in the last few years, pushing out opportunities to chime in on local issues. There should be a consistent focus on local issues and a connection to conservative or Republican principles.
What impact did the nomination and election of Donald Trump have on the Republican “brand” in a community like Arlington? It certainly seemed to energize Democrats at the local level; what did it do on the Republican side?
There’s no question that Donald Trump’s style of politics doesn’t resonate with many Arlington voters. It’s one of the reasons I pushed so strongly to engage at the local level on local issues. I hope Republicans at the local level can articulate a thoughtful, policy-oriented agenda that plays up our better angels and our ability to solve problems by working together.
If you come back to Arlington in a couple of years, where would you like to see the Republican Committee positioned, and how should it use that time to get there?
I would like to see an Arlington GOP that has built out the infrastructure in key precincts and has focused on long-term local solutions through the civic associations and boards and commissions. There are opportunities to have a seat at the table, and Republicans should consistently show up to show policymakers and neighbors that Republicans live in their neighborhoods, have children in the school system, and work and pay taxes in the community.
Completely typical of the Sun Gazette and it's ace "Journalist" (who could he be?). Ignore long-time resident Independents who campaign hard and focus on interviewing an outta here Republican whose Party seldom has a candidate on the ballot and when it does that candidate doesn't bother campaigning. Speaking of Republicans, why doesn't the Arlington Democratic Party admit it's been controlled by Rockefeller-Scranton-Romney Republicans for decades? Same old tax-borrow-spend, warmed-over "urban renewal", and total control by Old Guard Lexus Liberals who talk like Bernie and live like Hillary, aka Country Club Republicans without the Country Club.
