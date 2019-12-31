Don Beyer 2016 kickoff

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) speaks during his campaign kickoff, held Sept. 10, 2016, at Bon Air Park in Arlington.

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) will hold a town-hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

“There is much that I hope to accomplish in Congress on behalf of Virginia’s 8th District in 2020. I hope that work can begin by hearing from you directly about your priorities,” Beyer said in a mailing to constituents.

For information and to register from the event, see the Website at https://beyer.house.gov.

