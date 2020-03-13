It’s rare enough that one wins accolades from the General Assembly. But twice? That is rare indeed.
And yet it happened this legislative session, and the General Assembly lauded the service of David Bell on Arlington’s Electoral Board.
Bell served on the board from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2014 until earlier this year, often as vice chairman.
Bell’s service on the Electoral Board “has made it a model for other electoral boards across the commonwealth,” noted the resolution, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington). It passed both houses unanimously.
A little over a decade ago, Bell received a similar General Assembly commemoration for his service as clerk of the Circuit Court for Arlington and Falls Church, a tenure that lasted from 1977 to 2007.
