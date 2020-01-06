He’s the only current member of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly who has served in both houses of the legislature, and with Democrats in control for 2020, state Sen Adam Ebbin plans to aggressively pursue his agenda.
“With a new mandate from voters as a member of the majority, I will continue to fight to comprehensively ban discrimination against LGBTQ Virginians, decriminalize marijuana and reduce youth use of e-cigarettes and tobacco products,” said Ebbin, whose 30th District is centered on Alexandria but includes much of Arlington along and south of Columbia Pike.
“Beyond my personal legislative initiatives, I will continue in my role as the co-chair of the General Assembly Gun-Violence-Prevention Caucus to work to keep our communities safe from the scourge of gun violence, which has become an all-too-painful reality in Virginia.”
Before being elected to the state Senate in 2011, Ebbin represented the 49th District in the House of Delegates, which included a portion of South Arlington. That seat currently is held by Alfonso Lopez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.