Democrats in the General Assembly next year likely will pass a slew of bills long denied them when Republicans held control, said state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington).
“Numerous significant bills that have failed under Republican majorities will pass this session,” Howell predicted. “Among them will be climate-change legislation, the Equal Rights Amendment, gun-safety bills, reproductive-rights protections, [and] election and redistricting reforms. I am very hopeful we will also pass criminal-justice reforms, including decriminalizing marijuana possession.”
Howell, who first was elected to the state Senate in 1991, will chair the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, where she will introduce and manage Gov. Northam’s budget.
The senator plans to introduce bills that would reform Virginia’s economic-development agencies and reorganize the state’s early childhood agencies. She already has filed legislation to:
• Increase from under 14 to under 18 the age threshold under which it would be a Class 3 misdemeanor to leave a loaded, unsecured firearm in a way that endangers the life or limb of a child within that age range.
• Make it a Class 6 felony for someone who is subject to a permanent protective order to possess a firearm while the order is in effect. The person would be allowed to own and transport the firearm for up to 24 hours for the purposes of selling it or transferring it to another person.
• Eliminate the exemption to Virginia’s minimum-wage requirements for people who normally work and are paid based on the amount of work they complete.
• Remove the July 1, 2021, sunset date from Arlington County’s authority to impose a 0.25-percent transient-occupancy tax for the purpose of promoting tourism and business travel in the county.
• Allow registered voters to vote by absentee ballot in any election in which they are qualified to vote, without needing to provide a reason.
• Double from $10 to $20 the maximum amount a local governing body could assess against a convicted defendant as part of the costs in a criminal or traffic case in district or circuit court to fund courthouse and courtroom security.
• Require bills that would increase net periods of imprisonment or commitment to have fiscal-impact statements prepared and printed on the face of the bills or reported or passed as an amendment to such bills.
As for the upcoming session, how much influence Republicans, who have been divested of their previous majorities, will exert depends largely on how partisan they act, Howell said.
“There are fewer moderate Republicans in the House than previously, so it is hard to predict,” she said. “For my part, I am naming the same number of Republicans – five – to Senate Finance and Appropriations as they named Democrats, but I am giving those five more responsibility than we had.”
Still, the GOP can expect some payback.
“It is important that the public realizes that when the House Republicans were in control, they ruled with an iron fist,” Howell said. “Some reciprocity is inevitable. The thousands of Democrats who worked on campaigns will expect it.”
One topic that could be a lightning rod in the next session is a bill introduced by Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax-Loudoun), which would require all localities to allow development or redevelopment of “middle housing” (two-family residential units, including duplexes, townhouses and cottages) without a special-use permit upon each lot zoned for single-family residential use.
Howell said she favored leaving the matter up to localities.
“I have always maintained that zoning is a local responsibility, not a state one,” she said. “If Fairfax County officials want to pursue this, in my opinion it is their prerogative.”
[thumbdown][thumbdown]to both major political parties. Too much tit-for-tat punitive legislation. Too little legislation that would help all Virginians. Start planning for millions more Virginia residents over the next 3 decades. Stop passing legislation that benefits wealthy special interests at everyone's expense. Let wealthy people pay for their own extravagant wants. Fund affordable housing that's affordable to the workforce. Help residents of the poorest Virginia counties thrive, not just survive.
