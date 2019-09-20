State Sen. Janet Howell (D-32nd) is – by far – the most pro-business member of the Arlington legislative delegation, at least according to a new ranking by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Howell scored 85 out of 100 (or a “B”) in the new ranking, based on legislators’ votes and bill patronage during the 2019 session.
Howell – the most senior member of the Arlington delegation and (sorry, other members) the most politically powerful among the seven – scored around the top among the Democratic caucus, but her score was well below that of most Republicans. The average GOP score among the 140 legislators was 96.8, while the average Democratic score was 70.8.
The Virginia Chamber based its rankings on votes taken on specific pieces of legislation during the winter session. General Assembly members garnered bonus points for patroning legislation deemed important to the business group, picking up demerits for sponsoring legislation the organization opposed.
Score among the other Arlington legislators: Dels. Patrick Hope (D-47th) and Rip Sullivan (D-48th) each garnered 76 (“C”); state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-30th) was ranked a 72 (“C-minus”); state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-31st) garnered a 68 (“D-plus”); and Dels. Mark Levine (D-45th) and Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) were among eight Democrats to receiving failing grades, being ranked at 56 each.
The full ranking is available at www.vachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.