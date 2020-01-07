Arlington’s three state senators seem somewhere between skeptical of, and hostile to, a proposal that would effectively overturn single-family zoning across the commonwealth.
A bill introduced by Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax-Loudoun) would, if enacted, require Virginia localities to permit so-called “missing middle” housing types – duplexes, townhouses, cottages and the like – on land currently zoned exclusively for single-family homes.
Localities would be allowed to impose some requirements on such development, but would be unable to prohibit it.
The measure from Samirah – one of the legislature’s most left-leaning members – has not won support from Arlington’s veteran senators, who say such matters should be left at the local level.
“I have always maintained that zoning is a local responsibility, not a state one,” said state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington), who chairs the all-powerful Committee on Appropriations and Finance.
Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun), who served for 13 years on the Arlington County Board before winning election to the legislature, agreed that such matters should be determined by local officials.
“They are elected by the local population on these issues and have the most knowledge,” Favola told the Sun Gazette. “We need more affordable housing . . . but it should work within zoning laws, not override them.”
A spokesman for Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington) offered thoughts along the same lines.
“Sen. Ebbin believes localities should have the ability to increase zoning density if they would like to exercise it,” said Henry Watkins. “However, he doesn’t want to inadvertently interfere with the existing tools that counties and cities have available.”
Virginia’s localities for years have pressed for more autonomy from state regulation and to be released from the shackles of the so-called “Dillon Rule,” which aggregates power in Richmond and only allows cities, counties and towns the authority that is delegated by the legislature.
Whether the ascension of Democrats to control of both houses of the legislature in 2020 will lead to more local autonomy, or even elimination of the Dillon Rule altogether, remains to be seen.
Alternately, it might result in the legislature – which is now to the left, politically, of many downstate localities – imposing rules and regulations on them, much as Republicans (and, before them, conservative Democrats) often tied the hands of more progressive-leaning communities when they controlled the legislature.
Samirah’s main claim to fame during his brief (three-session) legislative tenure came last July, when he disrupted a speech by President Trump marking the 400th anniversary of the Virginia legislature.
