Meet the first African American woman on Stafford board of supervisors

As a first-time candidate in November, Tinesha Allen won the election for Griffis-Widewater District supervisor. The Democrat defeated incumbent Republican Jack Cavalier by just 18 votes. Allen is now weeks into her four-year term as the first African American woman elected to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.
Stafford Magazine: You had mentioned in a past interview that your election helps young kids know what’s possible.
Tinesha Allen: I’ve always believed that representation matters. One of the people that I admired growing up was Shirley Chisholm, the first African American to run for president. Oftentimes black women aren’t viewed as being capable of making decisions. We’re often stereotyped as the angry black woman, the over-reactive black woman or we don’t have the acumen. In truth, most black women run their household. Most of the time we have to be the disciplinarian, the one who balances the budget, the one who works, all of that. So clearly we’ve had the experience, but we’ve never been given the platform. I’m really glad the party gave me that platform. To know that, in 350 years, we haven’t had someone in a decision-making position of power, it was important. Being able to have someone you can relate to and see.
SM: Take us back to the start of the election, when you first decided to run for office, facing a longtime local supervisor.
TA: Someone jokingly told me, “If he had just answered his email, he might have still been elected.” For me, when I first moved to Stafford — my husband and I don’t own a home, we rent — and we live in a neighborhood that some people often times overlook because of its demographics and its income. I grew up in New York City, I was used to that. A lot of people walk to work on (Va. Route) 610. There was a lot of safety concerns. There’s a blind turn, there’s one streetlight, there’s no sidewalks, and there had already been incidents of robbery and people getting knocked by vehicles, and women in particular not being safe — my mother being one of them. She used to do the night shift at Walmart and she had to change her schedule because it wasn’t safe for her. And so she would often have to walk in the middle of the road with her phone light because there was no other way for her to walk because your option was to walk in the ditch.
I decided to go walking and jogging with my family when I first moved there, I didn’t know how bad the ditches were. One day, I decided to go walking from where I live and the car was coming, and obviously they can’t see us when they come around the corner, we can’t see them. So, to avoid oncoming traffic, I ran into a ditch and I twisted my ankle. So, I went running again, and this time the guy was speeding and I had no choice, and I twisted the same ankle. And I was infuriated. I emailed … and I followed up with another message and he never responded.
That’s why my slogan was, “I hear you,” because I want them to know I will be an outlet — I’ll try to make them aware of what’s happening and not leave them in the dark, because no one likes the thought of not knowing what is going on. And I think that was the issue — on the local side, we didn’t know what was happening.
SA: Sometimes, even when election results surprise us, candidates already have a good idea of the results from knocking on doors and speaking to voters. Did you have that sense?
TA: I wasn’t surprised. Most of it was knocking on doors and getting our name out there and getting people to believe in us. And saying, “Listen, if you’re complaining and you elected the same person — I would tell people ‘Why would you vote for the same person again and expect a different outcome.’” I said, “Why don’t you give someone else a chance.”
SM: And you essentially doubled the turnout in this election.
TA: People have to remember, when you have a candidate who is passionate and who can be relatable, and can speak to people, then of course, people are going to support them. Who people saw at the door is who I am. I think being genuine and being myself resonated with people. And my story — I lived in the neighborhood. I was doing Uber and Lyft, I was trying to get our bills paid. My husband was a teacher… things that I was telling them were things that I was experiencing. Having to worry about rent going up and cost of living going up. When I spoke with them, those things resonated.
SM: A lot of the people you’re working with are Republicans. Does any of the animosity we see in Richmond and Washington reach this area?
TA: I haven’t had any issues. I think for them, they see me as an individual who can bring something to the board. Considering my district is the first district that people [heading south on Interstate 95] encounter in Stafford, it matters, and actually one of my colleagues said to me, “Why wouldn’t we want to see you succeed.” That sentiment to me is the kind of message from the board. Yes, I’m a Democrat. But, at the end of the day, I’m a Stafford resident. And our main mission is to benefit Stafford. And at the end of the day, everyone is an adult, and Stafford has pressing issues. Isolating me wouldn’t help anyones’ constituents.
SM: You’re a nursing student in the midst of this campaign and now taking office. How has that been?
TA: It’s funny because my professors ask me, “You’re crazy. How do you juggle?” Looking back, I was running on fumes. Being raised in the islands, we were taught, if you truly believe in something you make the sacrifices to get it done. I had to learn how to manage my schedule, because every second counted.
SM: Going back to those emails that started it all, have you started receiving emails from constituents?
TA: I have, actually. I published my cell number, so if you call, you’re getting me. I try to respond within 24 hours. I’ve answered a lot of emails — I’ve tried to meet with people. If people reach out, I answer their concerns. I just want people to know, I will answer. Understand, I’m not going to ignore you. … I’m going to try to bring people into the process so they’re informed — they know what’s going on.
