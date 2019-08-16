The Suburban Virginia Republican Coalition will host a brunch event featuring former Gov. Robert McDonnell on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Tower Club in Tysons.
McDonnell will discuss how Republicans can work to hold their majorities in the General Assembly, and how the party can do better in attracting votes in Northern Virginia.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with networking, followed by brunch at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $30-$45, and sponsorship packages are available.
For information, see the Website at www.suvgop.org.
