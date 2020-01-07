“This is going to be a great year for progress in the Virginia General Assembly,” he predicted in comments to the Sun Gazette.
Key among his initiatives this year, Sullivan will carry the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which proposes a long-slate of environmental measures.
“It is a forward-looking and focused piece of legislation that will lower Virginians’ energy bills, reduce our carbon emissions to zero on an ambitious and feasible timeline, and change the way we produce and consume energy in Virginia,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also will reintroduce a bill to create an “extreme-risk” protective order, which would allow the removal of firearms from the hands of someone found by a judge to be a danger to himself or others.
The delegate will reintroduce anti-hate-crime bills to enhance required reporting to the Virginia State Police of hate crimes committed on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and to prevent those convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes from possessing or buying firearms.
Two of Sullivan’s bills will pertain to voting rights. One would expand who can collect signatures for petitions to get someone on a ballot; the other would let college students vote more easily by using their college photo identifications.
Sullivan also has filed bills to:
• Increase from 11 to 12 the maximum number of authorized general-district court judgeships in the 19th Judicial District.
• Add three cemeteries in Arlington County – Calloway, Lomax and Mount Salvation – to the list for which qualified organizations may receive funds from the Department of Historic Resources for the care of historical African-American cemeteries and graves.
• Provide $159,535 to Winston Lamont Scott, who was wrongfully convicted of rape, carnal knowledge and burglary in 1976 and served more than five years in prison.
Sullivan, an attorney, first joined the House of Delegates after a 2014 special election to succeed Del. Bob Brink (D), who stepped down to take a post in Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration.
Like others in Northern Virginia’s largely Democratic delegation, Sullivan said he still expects Republicans to have a role in the legislature’s decision-making process, despite their minority status in both houses.
Congress may be dysfunctional, but the “General Assembly has a strong tradition of collegiality and cooperation that we will strive to foster further,” he said. “While we all know there are issues on which the two parties disagree, the fact is that the vast majority of the legislation passed in Richmond typically passes with overwhelming bipartisan support. I expect that to continue to be the case.”
Each legislator represents thousands of state residents, so all can agree that “we want the optimal outcome for all Virginians at the end of the day,” Sullivan added.
Sullivan is aware of, but has not reviewed, a bill proposed by Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-Loudoun-Fairfax) that would require localities to allow higher-density housing in single-family neighborhoods.
“I have not seen the bill, but understand it has drawn a lot of attention,” Sullivan said. “It is part of a broader conversation we need to have about affordable housing in Virginia. I have long been an advocate for finding new and creative ways to protect and expand affordable housing, and I applaud, for instance, the Governor’s commitment to expand funding for the affordable housing trust fund.”
