Republicans Prep for 8th District Convention: The 8th District Republican Convention, slated for May 30, will feature a number of contested races – including a choice for the party’s congressional nominee.
Jeff Jordan and Mark Ellmore are vying for the uphill battle of taking on Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer. For Ellmore, it is a reprise of 2008, when he unsuccessfully challenged then-U.S. Rep. Jim Moran.
The 8th – which includes Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and a portion of Fairfax County – is seen as probably the most reliably Democratic of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.
Beyer is not facing any challenges within the Democratic ranks for renomination; in 2018, he won re-election with 76 percent of the vote against Republican Thomas Oh.
Also at the GOP convention, the party rank-and-file will choose from among Barbara Bowie-Whitman, James Glenn and Michael Maibach as the 8th District Republican presidential elector, and will choose three members of the State Central Committee from among a field that includes Eric Wilson, Jack Blakely, Sarah Curran and Vinson Palathingal.
Fourteen contenders are vying for the six delegate and three alternate slots that the 8th District is allocated to the Republican National Convention. They include Adam Roosevelt, Andrew Loposser, Barbara Bowie-Whitman, Bill Cleveland, Derek Gianino, Diane Cullo, Erin Anderson, James Glenn, James Trollinger, Karen Rose, Linda Pellegrino, Mark Kelly, Sandy Bourne and Sean Lenehan.
Unopposed for another turn as 8th District party chairman will be Kelly.
The convention is slated to be held at the Waterford at Springfield. For details, see the Website at https://vagop8cd.org/.
The 8th District Democratic Committee will hold its convention on Saturday, May 16 at Edison High School. Among its duties will be selection of a presidential elector as well as seven delegates and one alternate to the Democratic National Convention.
For information, see the Website at https://www.va8thcddems.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.