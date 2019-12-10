Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) has been named chairman of the House Committee on Militia, Police and Public Safety.
The appointment was announced Dec. 7 by incoming House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
Hope, the most senior member of the Arlington delegation to the House of Delegates, was the only one of the four-member Arlington delegation to be tapped for a committee chairmanship. State Sens. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington) and Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) have been anointed as committee chairs in the upper house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.