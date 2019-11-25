Two of the three state senators in Arlington’s legislative delegation will chair committees in the 2020 session, which opens Jan. 8.
State Sen. Janet Howell (D-32nd) has been tapped to chair the Senate Committee on Finance, while Sen. Barbara Favola (D-31st) will chair the Committee on Rehabilitation & Social Services.
Democrats won control of the state Senate in the Nov. 5 elections, and will enter the 60-day session with a 21-19 majority. State Sen. Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax/Falls Church) will be Senate Majority Leader.
