[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Have a hankering to run for political office some day? The Arlington County Democratic Committee has just the thing for you.
The party will hold its third annual open house for prospective candidates on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Because of public-health conditions, the event will be held online.
At the gathering, there will be an overview of the requirements to run for office in Virginia, as well as first-hand testimonials by former School Board member Tannia Talento and former County Board and School Board member Mary Hynes.
The event is open to the public, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.