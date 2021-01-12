[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Since most won’t be traveling into the District of Columbia due to public-health restrictions, members of the Arlington County Democratic Committee are being asked to take part in special events in Arlington to mark the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“We will do so joyfully,” Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo said on Jan. 6.
Full details are not yet worked out, but preliminary plans call for two different events:
• At 11:30 a.m., Democrats will gather at three different locations in Arlington – Barcroft Community Center, Central Library and Langston-Brown Community Center – so they can watch the inauguration in a communal setting.
“Decorate your cars – we’ll tune in together,” Caiazzo said. “It’s going to be fun. We’ll ring in a new era.”
Later that evening, the Arlington Young Democrats have been tapped to organize a “virtual inaugural ball” online, which will be open to the public.
Full details will be available at www.arlingtondemocrats.org/inauguration.
The local party also is offering $50 “grab bags” of inauguration-themed swag, with funds going to support party activities for 2021.
