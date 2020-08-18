Pandemic-prompted budget adjustments and policing reforms will be on the General Assembly’s front burner during the special session that kicks off Aug. 18.
Local lawmakers, all Democrats, expressed optimism about the session’s prospects. State Sen. Janet Howell (D-Reston), who chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Virginia’s finances, forcing legislators during this spring’s veto session to postpone $2.2 billion in “well-justified” spending.
“Once we get the revenue re-forecast, we will be able to determine whether we can fund some of our priorities,” Howell said. “My personal priorities are education at all levels from preschool to higher education and preserving our human services safety net. We probably will not have funds to do much more.”
Del. Mark Keam (D-Oakton-Vienna) said he hopes lawmakers in the session will pass a “realistic and forward-looking” budget that addresses both current and anticipated problems, “so we don’t keep playing catch up to the devastation wreaked by the pandemic.”
Lawmakers likely will have to scale back educational spending and planned investments in mental-health and substance-abuse services, said Del. Mark Sickles (D-Franconia).
“We’re not going to be able to do the raises for the teachers and state employees that we had in the budget that passed March 12,” he said.
Sickles said he was keen to address rates paid to providers of Medicaid services and ensuring there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment in “congregant settings,” such as nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, prisons and regional jails.
State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) will not submit bills for the special session, saying he is not a fan of doing so, but instead will evaluate the merits of others’ proposals without worrying about reprisals against his own bills if he votes nay.
Petersen cautioned that legislators should not let themselves be lulled into a false sense of security because state economic figures for early summer were better than expected.
“A lot of that was Monopoly money because we’re spending money that we’re getting from the feds, not money that we’re producing from our own labor,” Petersen said. “I’d like to hold as much in reserve as we can going forward because we can’t continue to assume that the federal government is going to fund our economy for the next year and a half. Otherwise, our currency is going to be worth nothing pretty soon.”
Special sessions in the past usually have been confined to one pressing issue and typically did not last long. Last summer’s special session, aimed at addressing gun violence, was shut down quickly by then-in-power Republicans, said Del. Richard Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington).
Democrats trounced Republicans at the polls last November, however, and now control both General Assembly houses. Democrats likely will take “bold and much-needed” action on criminal-justice reform in Virginia, predicted Del. Marcus Simon (D-McLean).
“We’ll have an opportunity to work on how we deal with police officers who shouldn’t be in that line of work [and] how we credential police officers, what their duties are when they see someone else acting badly, giving police chiefs and bosses more tools to use to address officer misconduct and giving victims more legal recourse,” Simon said.
Sullivan said he will sponsor a bill allowing the state attorney general’s office to conduct “pattern and practice” investigations if police departments have been accused of violating the public’s rights.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) called the proposed police-reform bills “long overdue.”
“We can no longer deny that there are far-reaching problems with policing practices and the criminal justice system, particularly when people of color or those who are marginalized interact with these systems,” she said.
Legislators will seek to expand local authority to achieve greater law-enforcement accountability and change the culture of policing by authorizing local civilian-review boards to investigate, discipline and terminate officers, Favola said.
Favola will propose funding pilot programs to divert certain kinds of police calls to mental-health-intervention crisis units or have mental health professionals respond along with police to some incidents.
In addition, Favola supports prohibiting searches of persons or vehicles based on the odor of marijuana without probable cause for other offenses; stops for equipment violations not covered by state inspections; and secondary offenses for dangling objects in vehicles. She also favors giving prisoners sentence credits for good behavior and allowing the release of terminally ill or permanently disabled inmates.
Keam said he favors law-enforcement reforms that respect individual police officers while attempting to “fix the root causes of systemic and institutional racism that result in innocent African-Americans being unjustly targeted.”
