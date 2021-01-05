Could a teachers’ strike be coming to a jurisdiction near you? One state legislator wants to make it possible.
Del. Lee Carter (D-Prince William) is patroning legislation to allow employees of school boards across Virginia to strike. The measure, coming from one of the more far-left members of the legislature, may not seem to have much chance of success, but after Democrats took power in Richmond last year, Virginia’s venerable and until recently bipartisanly supported prohibitions on collective bargaining and other union activities among government employees at the state and local government levels are beginning to be eased.
Under legislation approved last year, organizations representing public-sector employees soon will be able to engage in collective bargaining with localities, but only if those localities agree to it.
That legislation, however, did not make it legal for public-sector workers to strike, nor did it curtail the power of government to fire those who illegally do so.
The legislation from Carter – who has launched what most likely is a long-shot bit for the Democratic nomination for governor – would change that.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.