For his nearly two decades of service to the local political party, Charley Conrad will be honored as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s Senior Democrat of 2019.
The celebration is slated for Sept. 22.
“When someone says that he or she is a ‘Charley Conrad kind of Democrat,’ that means something,” then-Arlington Democratic chairman Kip Malinosky said in 2016, when Conrad received the Mary Marshall Award, the highest honor bestowed by the party. Malinosky called Conrad the “heart and soul” of the local Democratic organization – a description that probably hasn’t changed in the ensuing three years.
Conrad became active in the Arlington County Democratic Committee in 2004, serving as a precinct captain, area chair and party secretary. He also has been active in the 8th District Democratic Committee, served as president of the Virginia Partisans (now the Virginia Democratic LGBT Caucus) and originated and has since overseen the party’s monthly breakfast series, held at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington.
Conrad will join a pantheon of other seasoned local residents who have been honored as Arlington Senior Democrat of the Year. Previous recipients include Herschel Kanter, Peg Hogan, Joan McDermott, Charlene Bickford, and Richard and Jean Barton.
Details on tickets for the celebration will be available at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.