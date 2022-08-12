Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry plans to run for re-election next year.
Angry, a Democrat, won a special election to the Neabsco District seat in 2019 after the death of Supervisor John Jenkins. He then won a general election later in the year with about 74% of the vote.
“I love where this county is right now,” he said. “I think it’s in a great place.”
The Neabsco District covers a central portion of the county on the eastern end, including the Dale City area.
Angry, a U.S. Army veteran, said one of the most important topics of his tenure is traffic and speeding. He has advocated for traffic cameras and increased police enforcement, especially after many traffic deaths in his district.
“People are absolutely speeding,” he said. “I need police officers and I need police officers to get out on our streets and enforce traffic.”
On top of traffic, Angry said another issue he wants to focus on is increasing the county’s commercial tax base.
He highlighted a resolution he proposed last year to consider expanding areas targeted for data center development throughout the county.
The county is completing a review of its Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district, which could help the industry further expand locally.
Angry said although the county has not recently lowered residential tax rates, he believes that change could come as soon as the next budget cycle.
“We’re not there yet, but we will be there,” he said.
Angry thus far is the only candidate to announce a campaign in his district.
All eight seats on the Board of County Supervisors will be available in the 2023 election. Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, is the only other incumbent to announce re-election plans.
