Vienna Town Attorney Steven Briglia will discuss the town government’s 2021 legislative agenda during the next “On Deck with Mercury” gathering, set for Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center.
The event will be hosted by Town Manager Mercury Payton, and will be recorded for later broadcast on the town government’s cable channels and on YouTube.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.