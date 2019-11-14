Vienna officials ask political-button-seller to stop using town logo

Online Seller Stops Marketing Presidential Campaign Button with Vienna’s Logo
BRIAN TROMPETER
Staff Writer
The 2020 U.S. presidential election is in full swing and campaign promotional materials are beginning to pop up – including one that Vienna officials aren’t too happy about.
According to an eBay posting forwarded to the Sun Gazette by a local source, a seller had put on the market a Pete Buttigieg-for-president 2020 badge, featuring a version of the Vienna town-government logo, for $3.65, plus $3.75 shipping.
The square button read “Vienna for PETE 2020” and featured the town’s red-and-gray logo with a red silhouette of Virginia in the center of the outlined buildings.
Informed about the button’s existence Nov. 13, town officials contacted the online seller the same day.
“We can’t be certain that this is an official campaign item – and we suspect it is not,” town spokesman Lynne Coan wrote in an e-mail to the Sun Gazette. “We have sent a message to the seller via eBay informing them that this is an unauthorized use of the town’s logo and asking them to cease and desist use.”
Vienna officials in fall 2017 unveiled their new town logo, which was produced by Ashton Design of Baltimore. The logo, which has not been trademarked officially, reads “Town of Vienna, Since 1890” and shows the outlines of Vienna Town Hall, the Freeman Store & Museum and the band shell on the Town Green.
According to the eBay listing, seller “johnnypie” is based in the United States and has been an eBay member since Oct. 8, 1998. The seller has received 448 positive reviews and no negative ones.
As the Sun Gazette was examining the seller’s page at 2:21 p.m. that day, the text remained the same, but the photo changed to a maroon campaign button reading “Lackawanna NEW YORK for PETE 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.